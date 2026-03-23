Savannah Guthrie’s Family Pleads for Help to Find Nancy Guthrie

The family of Today show host Savannah Guthrie has pleaded with neighbors to brainstorm their memories in the hopes of discovering clues that could help them find their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The family said in a statement to News 4 Tucson that neighbors may be able to provide even the smallest lead that could help in the search of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

“It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the statement said. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of Jan. 31 and the early morning hours of Feb.1, as well as the late evening of Jan. 11.”

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case − please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance,” it added. “No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

“We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home,” the statement continued. “We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.

“Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing,” it concluded.

The family has offered a reward of $1 million in cash for any information that could lead to the finding of Nancy Guthrie.

“Investigators have also examined reports tied to a masked intruder seen on doorbell cameras and ransom demands involving cryptocurrency,” per Fox News. “TMZ reported one of the messages described itself as a ‘highly sophisticated’ ransom demand and was forwarded to the FBI. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the suspected abduction.”