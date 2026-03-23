Video: ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Allegedly Beats Neighbor in Front of Children

Alan Ritchson, star of the hit Netflix action movie War Machine and the Amazon Prime Video crime series Reacher, was reportedly caught on camera fighting with his neighbor, who claims the Fast X star attacked and hit him multiple times.

TMZ was first to report the incident and says it spoke with the alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor:

This all started Saturday when Alan was riding his green Kawasaki bike through the quiet, well-to-do Nashville suburb. Ronnie claims Alan was flying at excessive speed, revving his engine and disturbing the peace. He admits flipping the bird at Alan, and he claims the actor returned the gesture. Fast forward to today at around noon … Taylor says Alan came through the neighborhood again, allegedly speeding, and this time with 2 youngsters on their own motor bikes.

Taylor told TMZ he asked Ritchson, “Can you fucking stop this please.” Taylor says that’s when the fight ensued. Taylor says he reported the incident to police, noting that Ritchson punched and kicked him, and fell off his bike before fleeing the scene. That seems consistent with video of the altercation, purportedly shot from a neighbor’s window.

Taylor’s face is scratched and bruised in a photo published by TMZ.

TMZ says local law enforcement is investigating the incident but no arrests have been made. So far, Ritchson nor his representatives have made a public comment.

Ritchson and his wife, Cat, have three boys together.

Ritchson is certainly no stranger to controversy. In 2024, he claimed police officers “get away with murder all the time.” The comments kicked off a public beef between he and the National Fraternal Order of Police.

“Just another useless Hollywood actor, virtue signaling for attention at the expense of brave police officers around this country,” the group said in an X post, which included a screenshot of a Breitbart News article highlighting Ritchson’s insult.. “Go back to your pampered life and let the heroes handle this.”

Ritchman also made headlines for his unhinged political rants, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson