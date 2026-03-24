Jon Stewart Calls ‘Supreme Misleader’ Trump’s Iran Negotiations ‘Bulls**t,’ as Iran Admits Talks Ongoing

Jon Stewart’s called President Donald Trump the “Supreme Misleader” for his claims about having negotiations with Iran, despite that officials in Iran have openly admitted that they are engaging in talks with the president. The Daily Show host commented after the president said his has had “constructive conversations” with Iranian officials, but Stewart said the president’s claims are “bullshit.”

“Well, now we’re in the uncomfortable position of who to believe,” Stewart told his audience on Monday. “Normally, in this situation, I think we’d all be inclined to, in some measure, not trust the pronouncements coming from this theocratic and corrupt regime — Iran. I’m talking about Iran.”

Stewart showed a clip of Trump saying he had spoken to a “top person” in Iran, but did not specify who that might be.

“A top person or the top person?” Stewart said sarcastically. “The article really makes a huge difference here, like the guy or some fucking guy.”

Stewart wondered if Trump is actually talking to anyone in any sort of power in Iran.

“Again, running it or seem to be running it? It’s a big difference,” he said. “Hey, where’s our car? Oh, I gave it to the guy who seems to be the valet. He had a jacket. He was standing by the curb, seemed like a top guy. And he did take the car.”

Trump has also said that he has assigned Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to engage in the talks.

“So you didn’t even talk to them? Your guys, who, quite frankly, don’t seem like top guys, talked to their seemingly somewhat top guy?” Stewart griped, leading him to call Trump a liar.

“Donald Trump is without a doubt one of the most prodigious liars this country has ever produced,” he exclaimed. “He’s our supreme misleader. But the chaos this very actual war is creating is making us question even his reality-distorting powers.”

“I hate how these questions of great importance and consequence to our country, he handles with such shitty glibness. “Meanwhile, here in America, we don’t even need a war to degrade our own infrastructure. Our airports are collapsing all by themselves,” he added without noting that is the Democrats who are refusing to vote to fund the government and pay the TSA.

Despite Stewart’s protestations, a senior diplomatic source has confirmed to Breitbart News that the talks with Iranian officials are ongoing.

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