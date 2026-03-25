Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts Alongside Robot in Dolce & Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump made history on Wednesday as she strutted through the halls of the East Room of the White House alongside a robot.

During the second day of her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, which saw the likes of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron and Princess Lalla Hasna of Morocco in attendance, among others, Melania Trump entered the East Room with a robot.

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump chose an ivory single-breasted suit from Dolce & Gabbana. The silhouette that has become synonymous with Mrs. Trump’s second tenure at the White House.

Mrs. Trump paired the suit with a white poplin shirt, also from Dolce & Gabbana, and matching ivory stilettos from Manolo Blahnik.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.