Actor Brian Cox Rips, Johnny Depp, Tarantino, Trump in Latest Tirade: ‘F**k it! I’m Gonna Say What I Want to Say’

Caustic actor Brian Cox is at it again, this time targeting a list of actors, productions, and President Trump in his newest extended tirade during an interview with The Times UK.

Cox has been increasingly vitriolic against his fellow actors, and now he is upping the ante in attacks on personalities that he has a beef with. The Succession star has already raised eyebrows with an attack on his fellow castmate, Jeremy Strong, having called the younger actor “fucking annoying” for his acting style, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now he is bashing more fellow actors and others.

In the article, Cox took a swipe at Gary Oldman’s acting in Darkest Hour, “nonsense” (he used the Scottish slang term “cobblers”), and added that Oldman merely delivered an empty “crowd-pleasing farrago” (or mishmash) with his Oscar-winning performance.

He then called Johnny Depp “so overblown, so overrated” after admitting that he turned down a role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise because he did not want to work with Depp.

Next he took aim at Ian McKellen whose Lord of the Rings role he said was “not to my taste.”

Then there was Edward Norton, “A pain in the arse”; Kevin Spacey, “A stupid, stupid man”; Margot Robbie, “Too beautiful” to star in Wuthering Heights; and he said Quentin Tarantino does not let his actors express themselves in his films.

He then lit into Donald Trump. “Trump doesn’t give a shit about the people. He’s only interested in the oil [in Iran]. There’s just sheer fucking greed motivating him, nothing else. The idea he’s liberating people is a nonsense,” he said.

The paper asked Cox if he worried that his constant attacks on others might lead to career problems.

“Well, I don’t know yet if it’s caused me problems,” he replied. “I mean, my wife keeps saying, ‘Brian, be careful. Brian, be careful.’ I think, ‘Fuck it, I don’t want to be careful any more! I’ll be 80 this year. Fuck it! I’m gonna say what I want to say.”

Cox has been taking aim at many people, productions, studios, and institutions in Hollywood over the last few years.

Last December, for instance, he ripped the Academy Awards as “absolute nonsense.”

“The Oscars are absolute nonsense because everything that’s judged in the Oscars, it’s not a year’s work. It’s just the work that comes out between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Cox said at the time. “I think it makes those awards a fallacy quite honestly, because there’s a lot of other good work that goes on outside of what they call Oscar season.”

He slammed the entire U.S.A. for voting for Trump back in 2022.

He even flamed the Holy Bible as “one of the worst books ever.”

“It’s all about this notion of God, the idea that there’s a God that takes care of us all,” he told Starting Line host Rich Leigh in May of last year. “There’s no such thing, doesn’t happen, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about us, and we don’t examine ourselves nearly enough.”

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