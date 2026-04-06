Former ‘SNL’ Star, Actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan Explains Catholic Explosion; Recalls Going to Mass with Chris Farley

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Siobhan Fallon Hogan, perhaps best known for her role as Beatrice in Men in Black, explained why Catholicism is growing in the U.S. today and also recalled attending Mass with SNL legend Chris Farley.

On her Catholics and Cappuccinos podcast, Hogan hosted King of Queens star Kevin James and the topic turned to faith and religion. During the conversation, which went viral online on the eve of Easter Sunday, Hogan spoke about her experience with Farley and her religious beliefs.

She told James that Farley was a “very faithful” Catholic and recalled that he often attended services in New York.

Hogan noted that Farley spent years helping a shut-in and he never advertised his charity. “He was so humble,” Hogan said.

The former comedienne told the New York Post that her religion may not be super popular among those in the entertainment industry, but it is a source of hope and stability for her.

“My business is weird. Work isn’t steady. In between jobs, you have to have faith that God has a plan and something else will come along. You can’t fall apart,” she told the paper.

Hogan added that the Catholic faith is growing in America today.

“It’s insanely inspiring for me to see young people coming back because you think it’s falling apart,” Hogan said. “It’s getting stronger.”

She also said that the NAPA Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing Catholicism to all sectors of our society, needs to get credit for spreading the faith.

“The NAPA Institute is where all of these actors and writers and producers have found each other,” she said.

Still, even though she speaks to faith in her podcast, she also warned lay folks not to get too deep into theology when they are talking on podcasts.

“Easy, easy. Don’t go around thinking you’re some great theologian now. Stay in your lane,” she told the paper.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston