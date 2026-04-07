Kate Beckinsale Drags Mark Ruffalo for Being Pro-Palestinian and Facing No Professional Consequences, While She was Fired By Her Agent

Actress Kate Beckinsale dragged Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo for being a vocal pro-Palestinian activist and facing no professional consequences, while she and Susan Sarandon both were fired by their agents.

“Gosh, it must be so nice not to be fired by your Agent for liking a post about a ceasefire and not supporting the murdering of children,” Beckinsale began in a Saturday Instagram post, before chalking the matter up to Ruffalo having a penis and her having a vagina.

“I guess having a penis in Hollywood really counts for a lot because you’ve not been fired by the same Agent that I had and she sent me a gift the week before so we didn’t have any beef,” the Underworld star continued.

“But l liked a post about a ceasefire and I’ve got fired on the same day as Susan Sarandon was fired, two days after the end of the strike after nine months of none of us being able to work at all, who admittedly had gone out into the streets of New York with a loud hailer which I definitely hadn’t,” Beckinsale added.

The actress went on to issue on another run-on sentence:

I was dealing with the fact that on top of my mother having been told she had six weeks to live with brain cancer, and being carer for both of them, the day before my stepfather had had a catastrophic stroke on top of two types of cancer, which led to his death and I was preparing to fly to England to bring him back so that I could take full care of him and I was fired in two sentences after 12 years of friendship with my Agent and yours who is very close to her elderly parents and definitely knew what I was dealing with, alone.

“Applaud your voice and your activism but the price you pay for having a vagina while even remotely liking a post that was as un political as it could possibly be, just asking for mercy for children and babies by UNICEF, in fact doing 1 millionth of what you have laudably done, caused me to be fired and you not, and that is, to say the least interesting,” Beckinsale added.

“At least it is to me and other female actors and women’s advocate groups. I DM’d you about this months ago but you ignored me,” the Everybody’s Fine star concluded in her post.

In 2024, Beckinsale railed against Hollywood with sexism claims, despite being a bankable star herself. The actress, who starred in hit films, told a story of being “forced by a publicist, that I was employing, to do a photo shoot the day after I’d had a miscarriage,” among other claims.