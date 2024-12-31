Watch: Actress Kate Beckinsale Rails Against Hollywood Sexism With Shocking Claims Being Called a ‘C*nt,’ ‘Stupid B*tch’

Actress Kate Beckinsale has chimed in with her support for Blake Lively by relaying some of the shocking struggles she has had in the film industry despite being a bankable star herself.

Beckinsale, who starred in the hit Underworld franchise, 2001’s Peal Harbor, and others, took to her Instagram account to praise Blake Lively, who filed a lawsuit against It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment.

While she didn’t have anything to say about Lively’s case, she did add her own experiences about the harassment and mistreatment she has endured in Hollywood.

In one harrowing example, the 51-year-old Beckinsale told the story of being “forced by a publicist, that I was employing, to do a photo shoot the day after I’d had a miscarriage.”

“I said, ‘I can’t. I’m bleeding. I don’t want to go and change my clothes in front of people I don’t know and do a photo shoot. I’m bleeding out a miscarriage,'” Beckinsale said in her Instagram video. “She was like, ‘You’ll have to, or you’ll be sued.'”

Beckinsale also talked of being labeled a “cunt” for voicing her concern that a fellow actor was “going through something” and showing up to the set drunk and unable to learn his lines.

“I said, ‘I’m finding it very difficult — my costar is drunk every day and he’s obviously going through something and I have full sympathy for that, but I’m also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day, for him to learn his lines. And it means I’m not getting to see my daughter in the evenings, ever, for the whole movie,'” she said.

She also blasted Hollywood’s unreal expectations and said she “was put on such a strict diet-and-exercise program on one movie that I lost my periods altogether,” and added “that’s happened twice.”

Beckinsale also decried the physical danger she was put in during action scenes. She noted that she was put in “unsafe fight situation on two different films with two different actors,” and even had “MRIs proving” she was seriously injured.

She also accuses several productions and crews of ostracizing her for daring to speak up about the issues she has faced on the set and even insisted that former Hollywood giant Harvey Weinstein — who is now in jail for sexual abuse — had blacklisted her for speaking out.

The Total Recall star also said that she has faced sexual assault in the past, too, and when she was a young actress, she was “felt up by somebody I really trusted on a crew” but was told by others to be quiet about the incident.

Beckinsale insisted that Hollywood still has all these problems despite claims that these issues are being addressed.

Ultimately, she thanked Lively for speaking out and standing her ground.

“I’m grateful to Blake Lively for highlighting that this is not an archaic problem that no one’s facing — this is continuing,” Beckinsale said. “And then when it does happen, a machine goes into place to absolutely destroy you. And I’m sure that’s the case in other industries as well, and it’s just got to stop.”

