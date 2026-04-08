Actor Anthony Anderson Trashes Artemis II Moon Mission as a Waste of Money: ‘What’s It All For’

Actor Anthony Anderson claimed the moon mission is a waste of money, citing various issues such as “homelessness” and underfunded programs, which he says still need to be addressed on earth.

After being asked by TMZ on Tuesday if people “care” about the Artemis II flight, Anderson replied, “Me, personally, not really.”

“I hear something, like, how much money it costs us just to turn the block around the moon for no other purpose other than to say that we sent four people further into space than anybody else has,” the The Departed actor continued.

“It really doesn’t make any sense to me, when we look at the grand scheme of things, about what we need here and at home, for society,” he added.

Anderson went on to say, “I still see homelessness, I still see dilapidated buildings in the city, I still see programs that need funding — that can’t get funding, that actually help people — and things like that.”

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“So to spend this type of money just to circle around a place that we’ve only gone to once in the last 60 years or so, and not have anything and not do anything, what’s it all for? That’s my take on it,” the Hustle & Flow star said.

“We’re in the middle of a war, our economy is crashing, gas prices are through the roof, but we sent four people to go circle the block around the moon and come home and now tell us if our shit is still there,” Anderson continued.

“I still see shit in the hood that needs to be re-built — the elementary school I grew up in, in Compton, needs to be re-built right now, man, and I’m doing my best to help it,” the Transformers actor added.

Anderson then brough up the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), bizarrely suggesting that people won’t be able to build things in space because they are getting deported from the United States.

“We’re going to go build a space — how they going to get shit up there?” he said. “ICE is here stopping everybody and deporting everybody — not to be that guy, but — who’s going to build this shit?”

As for the Artemis II crew, they are set to wrap up their mission with a Pacific splashdown near San Diego on Friday, after ten days in flight.