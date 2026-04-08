Florence + the Machine Teams With Abortion Giant Planned Parenthood on Tour

Singer Florence Welch has partnered with Planned Parenthood to advertise the abortion giant to fans who attend the next portion of the Florence + The Machine’s ongoing tour.

Planned Parenthood announced the partnership on Monday and said that beginning on April, 8, more than a dozen of its affiliates will set up tables at multiple stops on the tour to talk with concertgoers about the kinds of “sexual and reproductive care” its centers provide.

“Planned Parenthood health centers are a lifeline for millions of people, and they are relentlessly attacked,” Welch said in a statement. “Having access to a trusted provider is essential and also the difference between life and death. In this moment of uncertainty for our rights, I’m proud to support Planned Parenthood and create space on my tour for them to connect people with the care and information they need.”

The North American leg of the band’s tour is set to pick up that same day at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Billboard reported.

The tour is for the album “Everybody Scream,” which was released in October, and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, according to the report. Shortly before the release of the album, Welch opened up about having to undergo an emergency surgery in 2023 for an ectopic pregnancy, which is not the same as an elective abortion. Welch said she lost a fallopian tube in the process.

“The closest I came to making life was the closest I came to death,” she told The Guardian in September 2025. “And I felt like I had stepped through this door, and it was just full of women, screaming.”

The abortion giant has partnered with other musical artists besides Welch, like Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams.

“Also in 2025, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Gracie Abrams, Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper and numerous other artists signed a letter of support for Planned Parenthood in response to Trump enacting a number of policies restricting access to reproductive healthcare, slashing public health programs and removing legal protections for reproductive healthcare clinics,” according to the report.

Planned Parenthood just released its 2024-2025 annual report, indicating that it aborted a record-breaking 434,450 unborn babies in 2023-2024.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.