Actress Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault, Perry Denies: ‘Dangerous Reckless Lies’

Pop star Katy Perry is forcefully denying claims of sexual assault leveled by actress Ruby Rose.

Rose, who last starred in the TV series Batgirl, claims that Perry sexually assaulted her in Australia, according to Variety

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks,” the self-professed “gender fluid” Rose wrote on social media.

Perry’s representative, though. vehemently denies the accusation.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” Perry’s rep told Variety. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Rose claims that the incident occurred nearly 20 years ago.

“She didn’t kiss me,” Rose exclaimed. “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

“After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it,” Rose added. “Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person.”

Rose also said it has “taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly,” and added, “it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

Still, she also insisted that she has no interest in pressing charges or filing lawsuits and that she just wanted to get the incident out in the open.

Back in 2019, the Australian actress claimed that left-wingers attacked her for openly identifying as a lesbian, and later decided to call herself “gender fluid.”

Just last year, the bitter actress blasted current it girl Sydney Sweeney and called her a “cretin” after losing the lead role in the film, Christy, to Sweeney.

Rose ripped Sweeney for not being gay — like the boxer the film as based on is — and slammed Sweeney, saying, “You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period.”

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