Actress Ruby Rose Calls Sydney Sweeney ‘Cretin’ Responsible for ‘Christy’ Bombing at the Box Office

Australian actress Ruby Rose attacked Hollywood megastar Sydney Sweeney, calling her a “cretin” after the recently released film, Christy — which stars Sweeney — flopped at the box office.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time,” a seemingly envious Rose wrote in a Monday Threads post.

The Orange Is the New Black actress went on to attack the Euphoria star for the remarks she made in response to Christy‘s low box office results, in which Sweeney said, in part, “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact.”

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people.’ None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us,” Rose reacted.

“You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period,” Rose said to Sweeney, before asserting that “Christy deserved better.”

Sweeney — who stars in Christy, a biopic about lesbian boxer, Christy Martin — took to Instagram on Monday to say that she is “deeply proud” of the film and “the story we told,” sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

In her Instagram caption, Sweeney added that she was “proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin.”

“This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” the White Lotus star said. “This film stands for survival, courage, and hope.”

“Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives,” Sweeney continued.

“Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come,” the Handmaid’s Tale actress added. “If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.”

Sweeney concluded her post, asserting, “So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”

As for Christy Martin herself, the boxer praised Sweeney for her portrayal of her in September, during a Q&A segment at the Toronto Film Festival.

The iconic boxer said Sweeney did “such an awesome job because she got to be this totally different person that none of you expected.”

“She wasn’t the beautiful, sexy Sydney. She was the tough, rugged Christy in this movie, and I think it’s awesome. She kicked ass,” Martin added of Sweeney.

Notably, Sweeney has been under attack by racist, anti-white leftists for making a jeans commercial for American Eagle. The 28-year-old actress has further faced backlash from the woke mob for refusing to grovel about the advertisement in a recent GQ interview.

