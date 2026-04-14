Watch: Comedian Tim Dillon Claims Trump ‘Staged’ Assassination Attempt in Butler

Comedian Tim Dillon is bizarrely claiming that President Donald Trump “staged” the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania — where one person died — demanding that he “admit it” in order to “change the subject” from Iran.

“I don’t care if he staged the assassination attempt in Butler,” Dillon said during Saturday’s episode of his podcast, adding, “I think he should admit it to change the subject, stop talking about Iran, just admit you staged it in Butler.”

“It was the heat of the campaign, people do crazy things in campaigns,” the comedian continued.

“I will not think less of you if you admit to staging and faking the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. I will be impressed by the level of coordination. Explain to us how you did it,” Dillon added.

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The comedian went on to say, “I think Donald Trump should do a one-hour special on Bari Weiss’ CBS News. This is a great idea — with Bari, members of the Mossad, and Trump, to discuss how they fabricated and staged the assassination attempt.”

“Now, of course, a real person died, and that’s terrible,” Dillon acknowledged, before including the fatal tragedy in his wild conspiracy.

“RIP. And they should say that in high-stakes things like this, stuff like that happens,” he said.

On July 13, 2024, Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt when he was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where wannabe assassin suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby roof, striking him in the ear.

That assassination attempt resulted in the death of former fire chief Corey Comperatore and severe injuries to two other rally goers, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Two months later, Trump would go on to survive a second assassination attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh, who last September tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen in the courtroom after hearing his guilty verdict.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.