Watch: Joe Rogan Tells Spencer Pratt ‘I Would Vote for You’ for California Mayor

Joe Rogan told Spencer Pratt he is “rooting” for him in his bid for Los Angeles mayor in the upcoming June election. The podcaster, who moved out of California years ago, told the TV personality, “I would vote for you” — if only he could still cast a ballot in the Golden State.

“I can’t vote for you, but I’m rooting for you. I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles — no question whatsoever — I would vote for you,” Rogan told Pratt during Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, adding, “I’m a Texas resident.”

The two were discussing Pratt’s intention to unseat current Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) in the upcoming election, after the Celebrity Big Brother star noted that the Palisades Fires last January had inspired him to run for office.

“It became to the point where I got so sick of just being a, as the younger people say in the comment section, ‘a yapper,'” Pratt said. “I felt like I was just yapping, like, making these videos. I’m telling the the truth.”

“I got a congressional investigation. I went to Washington, and I met with everyone possible that I could do as just a citizen,” he continued.

“And I was like, ‘Okay, well, game on now. I’m going to go into your headquarters and just take your job and then remove all these toxic entities that are destroying our way of life in Los Angeles,'” Pratt added.

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Notably, Pratt and his wife, his The Hills co-star Heidi Montag, became outspoken critics of both Mayor Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) after losing their home to the wildfire last year.

Earlier this year, Pratt announced his run for Mayor of Los Angeles while speaking at the “They Let Us Burn” rally in Pacific Palisades on the one-year anniversary of the destructive fire.

“Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor,” Pratt declared at the event.

“This just isn’t a campaign — this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light,” he added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.