Reese Witherspoon Responds to Backlash Over Her AI Support: ‘No One Is Paying Me’

Actress Reese Witherspoon responded to critics of her support for generative AI, clarifying that she does not want to see humans replaced by computers.

Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line) sparked significant backlash last week when she encouraged women to participate in generative AI.

“Well… I’ve decided it’s TIME,” she wrote on Instagram. “The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you. Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25 percent lower than men on average. We don’t want to be left behind. So… do you want to learn with me?”

While Witherspoon had her share of supporters, including actress Kerry Washington, her critics came fast and swift, accusing her of shilling for Big Tech and working to eliminate jobs. On Tuesday, she clarified her position.

“Well, I guess my AI post got people talking,” Witherspoon wrote on Tuesday. “To be clear, no one is paying me to talk about this. I’m just a curious human. My kids are learning about AI tools, I know a lot of founders who are vibe coding, and I hear about people using AI in EVERY sector of business.”

“But I want to acknowledge people’s concerns, they are valid. I’m aware of the impact this could have on jobs across so many industries,” she continued. “I understand environmental concerns. I care deeply about local communities. And I have concerns about impending AGI. I don’t believe computers should replace humanity. I’m planning on learning as much as possible so that I’m educated about this technological revolution. If you want to learn with me, great, let’s do this! If you don’t, that’s okay too.”

The Election star’s support for AI is far from new; in September 2025, for instance, she told Glamour that AI could unlock a future for women filmmakers.

“It’s so, so important that women are involved in AI because it will be the future of filmmaking,” she said. “And you can be sad and lament it all you want, but the change is here. It will never be a lack of creativity and ingenuity and actual physical manual building of things. It might diminish, but it’s always going to be the highest importance in art and in expression of self.”