‘Toy Story’ Star Tim Allen Mocks Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Democrat Lawmakers Giving King Charles a Standing Ovation

The Toy Story 5 star Tim Allen called out Democrat lawmakers who attack President Donald Trump from “No Kings” rallies while giving a standing ovation to King Charles III this week as he delivered a rare address to the Houses of Representatives to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“Would have been funny to see the facial reactions of an actual King with a no Kings parade yelling at him,” Tim Allen wrote on X in s post that has gone viral.

King Charles III received a standing ovation after saying “”We can discern that our nations are in fact instinctively like-minded…the bond of kinship of and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It is irreplaceable and unbreakable.”

Among those democrats fawning over King Charles III this week who attended a No Kings rally was Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The White House also got in on the trolling, posting of photo of President Trump and King Charles III with the caption “Two Kings.”

There were “86 47” signs at last month’s “No Kings” rallies, notable after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted this week on charges related to what the Justice Department called a death threat made against President Donald Trump stemming from Comey posting an image to Instagram last May of seashells in an “8647” configuration on a beach.

King Charles condemned political violence during his Congressional address this week, saying “We meet, too, in the aftermath of the incident not far from this great building that sought to harm the leadership of your nation and to foment wider fear and discord. Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson