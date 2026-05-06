Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Feminine McQueen Blazer to Honor Military Moms

First Lady Melania Trump donned a feminine blazer and pencil skirt to honor American military mothers in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.
For the occasion ahead of Mother’s Day, Mrs. Trump chose a structured blazer from Alexander McQueen, retailing for about $3,200.
The blazer was paired with a Max Mara olive-green pencil skirt, a pale-pink thin belt to match the blazer, a pink cotton shirt, and snakeskin silver Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the Cross Hall as they arrive for a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a military Mother’s Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The US and Iran were circling around a fresh proposal to end the war on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump searches for an exit from a conflict that has spiked energy prices and damaged his political standing. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump during a military Mother’s Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The US and Iran were circling around a fresh proposal to end the war on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump searches for an exit from a conflict that has spiked energy prices and damaged his political standing. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump during a military Mother’s Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The US and Iran were circling around a fresh proposal to end the war on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump searches for an exit from a conflict that has spiked energy prices and damaged his political standing. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: First lady Melania Trump makes a statement during a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from the Cross Hall as they arrive for a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: First lady Melania Trump makes a statement alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: First lady Melania Trump makes a statement alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from the Cross Hall as they arrive for a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk toward the East Room to participate in a Military Mother’s Day Event at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES – MAY 6: First Lady Melania Trump speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a celebration honoring military mothers at the White House in Washington, United States, on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the Cross Hall as they arrive for a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from the Cross Hall as they arrive for a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a military Mother’s Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The US and Iran were circling around a fresh proposal to end the war on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump searches for an exit from a conflict that has spiked energy prices and damaged his political standing. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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