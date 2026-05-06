Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Feminine McQueen Blazer to Honor Military Moms

First Lady Melania Trump donned a feminine blazer and pencil skirt to honor American military mothers in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.

For the occasion ahead of Mother’s Day, Mrs. Trump chose a structured blazer from Alexander McQueen, retailing for about $3,200.

The blazer was paired with a Max Mara olive-green pencil skirt, a pale-pink thin belt to match the blazer, a pink cotton shirt, and snakeskin silver Christian Louboutin stilettos.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.