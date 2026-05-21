Nolte: Uptight Chelsea Handler Rips Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe for ‘Racist’ Kevin Hart Roast Jokes

Former comedienne Chelsea Handler is lashing out at comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe over jokes they told at The Roast of Kevin Hart.

“I knew enough about Tony [Hinchcliffe] and Shane [Gillis]… They’re racists, they’re bigots, they’re sexist… I don’t find those jokes funny. Lynching Black people is not a joke. It’s worse than rape… Them making fun of Sheryl Underwood’s dead husband who committed suicide is gross,” Handler went on. “You know, she’s fine with that. If she says she’s fine with that, she’s fine with that. I wasn’t fine with that. I wasn’t fine with that. There was so much disgustingness, I knew it was gonna be a gross vibe that I would be able to elevate it no problem.”

Uptight much?

Here’s where I think this is coming from…

Handler pretty much bombed during her portion of the roast, while the Gillis and Hinchcliffe spots went viral.

She’s jealous.

Even more…

During these roasts, a tradition that reaches back decades, comedians not only roast the guest of honor, but also each other. And this is just one man’s opinion, but I think this epic roast of Handler at the hands of Gillis is why she’s all pissy now. After Gillis is done, you can watch her bomb:

By the way, Chelsea Handler did indeed attend a small dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein’s house. She did so in 2010, four years after his conviction.

The far-left Hollywood Reporter reached out to Hinchliffe and Gillis for comment. So far, Hinchcliffe hasn’t responded, but Gillis roasted her again with this epic quote…

“This is a big moment for Chelsea,” said Gillis. “I am glad she’s capitalizing. Good for her. We’re all rooting for her. Anyway, come see me July 17 at the football stadium in Philly.”

Brilliant.

My question is this: Handler admits she knew the roast would be “racist,” and “sexist,” and “disgusting.” She even admits she knew she’d never be able to elevate it. So…

Why did she attend?

Is The Most-Used-Up-Looking-Woman-In-America so desperate for relevance that she agreed to contribute to something she knew going in would be, in her words, “racist?” No decent person would contribute to such a thing, but there is nothing decent about Chelsea Handler.

As far as this specific roast went, a lot of people took issue with Pete Davidson’s Charlie Kirk joke. I didn’t. Nothing was sacred at this event, and when nothing is treated as sacred, something you find sacred will leave a mark.

My view of comedy is that nothing should be sacred. And as long as that’s the rule, I don’t get upset when my personal sacred cows are slaughtered. Why? Because I don’t feel singled out.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are not comedians. They are court jesters for the establishment. We know this because all they do is attack President Trump, Christians, and Republicans. That’s singling people out. Everything on the left is sacred to them, so they only attack Normal People, and that makes them bigots.

The Roast of Kevin Hart is what comedy should be, which pushes the envelope against absolutely everything. Trust me, you want America’s comedians on that wall. The best comedians are what journalists only pose as: brave truth-tellers willing to take the hits while skewering the sacred and powerful.

The great Dennis Miller once put it best when he said the only people who should be off-limits to satire are those who cannot defend themselves, like those with Down Syndrome. Other than that, everyone and everything is fair game.

Chelsea Handler is an uptight, unfunny, used-up court jestress for the establishment. After a decade of woke fascism enforced by the likes of Handler, comedians are finally allowed to speak freely again, so there really is no place for the bitter scolding Handler calls comedy. That’s why she looked so out of place during that roast. Everyone else was having fun while she came off as Margaret Dumont.

For the record, after seeing clips of the Roast, I decided against watching the whole thing on Netflix. It seemed a bit too crude for my taste. But am I glad those guys are out there? Yes — yes, I am.

Mock them till they cry, and then mock them for crying.