Nolte: ‘Supergirl’ Actress Continues to Implode with Ridicule of ‘Christian Dads’

Public relations genius and Supergirl star Milly Alcock has decided alienating, insulting, and antagonizing the mostly male superhero fanbase is the way to go.

Let’s call it Going the full-Rachel Zegler.

Back in March, this delicate, little, entitled princess, who currently stars in a major HBO show and will soon arrive on 4,000 screens as the title character in the $250 million Supergirl, actually played the victim:

Milly Alcock told Vanity Fair in a new interview that she’s aware she’ll face backlash over leading Warner Bros. “Supergirl” simply because she’s playing a female superhero. The 25-year-old actor is no stranger to dealing with intense fandoms, having broke out as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.” “It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” Alcock said. “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.”

“I can only be myself.” Looks to me like that’s a big part of the problem.

Let’s all bring out the violins for the 25-year-old millionaire living a dream life. Worse still, she’s not only LARPing as a victim, but as — lol — some kind of trailblazer.

Lynda Carter would like a word, child.

And let’s not overlook Alcock’s flat-out lies. This country has embraced female heroes and superheroes going back decades. It’s was only when the Woke Gestapo set the civil rights clock back to zero in 2017 that we’ve been force fed this anti-fact crap about this being a first for black people and that being a first for women.

There was no backlash against the Wonder Woman series 50 years ago. No backlash against Ripley in Alien and Aliens over 40 years ago. Linda Hamilton? Pam Grier? Buffy? All of them loved, embraced, and are now iconic.

Anyway, after starting this fight back in March, Little Miss Entitled-Fake-Trailblazer is now responding to the criticism she desperately sought by ridiculing “Christian Dads.”

“I guess women know that this is just how it’s always been, unfortunately,” Alcock said of the criticism over her retarded comments back in March. “And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you’re pissing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK.”

Man alive.

Okay, it’s not all her fault. She’s pretty young and was even younger when fame arrived a few years ago with HBO’s House of Dragon. Fame warps you, especially at that age, and especially in a Hollywood that no longer stops its young stars from imploding like this. Sure, Mickey Rooney was an unholy terror in real life, but his public persona was so expertly managed that he became the biggest movie star in the world for a few years.

There’s only one commodity that makes you a movie star, and that’s goodwill. Denzel Washington and Sandra Bullock are still major draws in their dotage. Why? Because we like them.

If Supergirl flops, and its insufferable star sure seems determined to make that happen, Hollywood’s going to call us sexist, aren’t they?