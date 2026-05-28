‘Simpsons’ Writer Who Predicted Trump’s Presidency Launches His Own 2028 White House Bid

Dan Greaney, a writer for the long-running animated TV show, The Simpsons, says he is running for president of the United States in 2028.

Greaney is known as “the prophet” for having written the 2000 episode in which a grown-up Lisa Simpson bemoans the mess the country was left in after the Donald Trump presidency — a presidency which had not yet happened in real life.

The TV writer claims he will “fix America” and is running on what he calls a “progressive Republican agenda,” in the mode of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, according to the New York Post.

In a video talking of his campaign, Greaney blasted “billionaires” while dressed as a quasi Old Testament-styled prophet.

“Trump, Vance, the billionaires, careerists, and cowards in both parties have turned their backs on [the United States. It’s money, power, and security for them, but not for you,” he exclaimed.

He went on the say politicians should work for all the people, and added he isn’t a lawyer. But he then added, “I’m just a self-proclaimed prophet who went to law school, graduated, passed the bar. Wait! I am a lawyer!”

With that, he pulled off his prophet costume to reveal that he was wearing a standard business suit underneath.

“Screw it, I can be a politician,” he quipped. “I’m running for president. My platform: America for all. Let’s do this.”

Despite claiming he’d run on “Republican” ideas, Greaney went on to advocate for a series of extreme left-wing policies, such as “free healthcare,” and the economy-wrecking Green New Deal, the Post said.

In a statement, Greaney, who has sometimes voted for Republicans, said he “has framed his candidacy as an attempt to bridge entrenched divisions and to speak to a broader sense of shared national purpose.”

He says he used to call his famed year 2000 episode of The Simpsons a parody, but now feels it was more like a warning to the country.

In the end, playing on his “prophet” nickname, he joked that he already knows how his candidacy will end.

It is not exactly clear if Greaney is serious about his campaign or is just using it for social media clicks.

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