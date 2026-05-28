Dennis Quaid Backs Spencer Pratt for Mayor of Los Angeles

Reality star Spencer Pratt received some extra Hollywood support in his bid for Mayor of Los Angeles this week with the endorsement of actor Dennis Quaid.

Quaid, who played former President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 movie Reagan, endorsed Pratt during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

“Go Spencer Pratt,” Quaid said when asked about the mayoral race.

When asked why, Quaid laughed as he said, “Why? What are you talking about, why? Just look around, man.”

Spencer Pratt has also seen an uptick Hollywood support, with contributors like Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Haim Saban, Justine Bateman, and Jenny McCarthy. TV producers Craig Plestis (The Masked Singer), Jeff Jenkins (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) and Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper) have also thrown their support behind Pratt.

A recent report from Newsweek emphasized that Democratic Mayor Karen Bass faces a tight race for reelection as Spencer Pratt continues to make gains in second place.

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass could be facing a tight race in her reelection bid ahead of the June 2 primary as she aims to defeat challengers including Republican reality TV star Spencer Pratt and progressive Nithya Raman,” noted the outlet.

“If Bass is unable to clear 50 percent in the primary next week, a runoff will be held between the two candidates with the most support in the race to lead the nation’s second-most populous city,” it added. “Bass has suffered low approval ratings and criticism over her leadership amid wildfires throughout her tenure, vulnerabilities her rivals aim to use against her in the election.”

Bass received some Hollywood support this week when Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson endorsed her for reelection, hailing her as a “someone who understands government.”

“These are the times we need someone who understands government, who also understands the needs of the people,” said Jackson in the video. “Someone who will go on the streets and gather the people together. Not someone who will divide them. Karen Bass is that person. Karen Bass for mayor.”

Bass accepted Jackson’s endorsement in a post on social media.

“Honored to have the endorsement of my dear friend,” she wrote. “Sam has always shown up for the people and causes he believes in – and I am grateful he is showing up for Los Angeles. We’re aligned on the change I’m working to bring to L.A. That means getting more people off the streets into housing and connected with comprehensive services. It means more affordable housing units being built. And it means continuing to lower crime down to historic lows.”