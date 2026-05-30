Org Demands ‘Better Representation of Older Women in Film’: Movies More Likely to Star a Man Named Chris or Talking Animal than a Woman over 60

A study laments that Hollywood films are more likely to star a man named Chris or a talking animal than a woman over the age of 60.

The top movies at the United Kingdom box office from the past three years are more likely to feature a lead actor named Chris than a female lead actor over the age of 60, according to a study conducted by Age Without Limits.

“Among the 100 highest grossing films for 2023, 2024 and 2025, six films featured someone called Chris as the lead actor compared to just five featuring women over 60 as the lead character,” the U.K.-based organization said.

Moreover, the research also found that films are four times more likely to star a talking animal rather than a female character played by an actress older than 60.

Age Without Limits is now calling on Hollywood “to have better representation of older women in film.”

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson — who has played more than 100 roles in a 40-year career — shared her support for the organization’s campaign, telling Age Without Limits, “Women are half the population and we get older. So where are the stories about us?”

“The older we get, the more interesting we are,” the Sense and Sensibility star continued. “I want to see more films center ageing women, we are compelling, relatable, and overdue for center stage.”

“Older women don’t need permission to exist on screen. They already exist in the world, cinema just needs to catch up,” Thompson added.

Age Without Limits also noted that a poll — conducted by a team at the University of West London School of Film, Media and Design — “reveals an appetite amongst the British public for more films led by older female actors to be made.”

One in three people (33%) answered that there are not enough movies being made that star female actresses over the age of 60 as a lead character. This is compared to about one in 30 people (3%) who said too many films are being created that star women over 60 as a female lead female.

When women were surveyed, 39 percent answered that are not enough movies are being made featuring a woman over the age of 60 portraying a female lead character.

Meanwhile, just 16 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to see a film if it featured a female actress over age 60 in a leading role, which is nearly twice the proportion of people (9%) who answered that it would make them less likely to see the movie.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.