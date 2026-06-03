Shia LaBeouf Pleaded Guilty, Avoids Jail Time After Violent Mardi Gras Rampage

June 3 (UPI) — Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges of battery related to a Mardi Gras fight in New Orleans, his attorney announced.

As part of his plea to the three misdemeanor charges, LaBeouf was sentenced to two years of probation, alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes, The Guardian reported.

The district attorney’s “investigation proved exactly what Shia LaBeouf said from the beginning: This was nothing more than a Mardi Gras bar tussle,” LaBeouf’s attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, said in a statement to WDSU-TV in New Orleans.

“He came to court wanting to take accountability, and he has done so.”

Police arrested LaBeouf in February after he was removed from and returned to a bar where he displayed aggressive behavior. He was accused of punching two men. At the time, he denied wrongdoing or alcohol use.

LaBeouf was also accused of using anti-gay slurs toward the victims, but WDSU reported that all allegations of a hate crime were dismissed.