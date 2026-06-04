Nolte: ‘Supergirl’ Budget Revealed as Whopping $175 Million

Tucked away inside the far-left Deadline’s free ad (“Supergirl Advance Tickets Go On Sale Before DC Pic’s June 26 Opening”) for the upcoming Supergirl is the real news: this sucker cost $175 million to produce.

From here, the math is pretty simple. Add at least $75 million for promotion (that’s me being generous), and what we have here is a price tag of a quarter of a billion — with a “B” — dollars.

That puts its break-even number somewhere between $450 to $550 million. Early tracking says that’s not happening.

Quite laughably, Deadline writes: “Supergirl we hear cost $175M net before global P&A spend with breakeven at $315 global box office.”

You catch that? The “breakeven at $315” million??? Really, breakeven is $315 million off of a $175 million production budget that doesn’t even include promotion costs?

Yeah, no — no way.

But that’s the magic of being a major studio in a corrupt media world where everyone wants access and your advertising — the more your movie costs, the lower the breakeven number. Yep, Democrats sure got it good.

Already, early box office tracking for Supergirl is not good. As we get closer to the late June release date, these numbers could go up or down, but as of now a $47 to $65 million domestic opening is expected. That is less than half of Superman’s $125 million opening in July of 2025, and Superman only grossed $618 million global. Warner Bros. and director James Gunn insist Superman still made a profit. Color me skeptical.

Also unhelpful to Supergirl’s profitability is mouthy and ungrateful star Milly Alcock, who appears to have graduated from the Rachel Zegler School of Public Relations. Alcock is running around pretending to be the Rosa Parks of action movies, even though women have headlined and been accepted in action roles going back five decades to Pam Grier and Sigourney Weaver. She’s also mocked Christian dads for some self-destructive reason.

There really is nothing more pathetic than watching the freest, most prosperous, and blessed people in the history of the world play the victim.

Whatever happened to: “Supergirl has the greatest fans in the world, and I am beyond blessed to have landed this role. My number one goal is to deliver a movie the fans will love”???

You see, movie stars used to exhibit some class and humility because they understood how Normal People saw them; so they expressed gratitude and acknowledged how lucky they were to be movie stars. Even those who didn’t mean it still said it because they weren’t retarded.

Anyway, here’s hoping Supergirl bombs. Milly “Rosa Parks” Alcock obviously needs a dose of humility. I’m just looking out for her.