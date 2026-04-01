Nolte: Fearing a Flop, ‘Supergirl’ Star Milly Alcock pre-Blames Sexist Superhero Fans

Milly Alcock, who stars in the title role of this summer’s upcoming Supergirl movie, is already pre-blaming sexist superhero fans in the event her movie tanks at the box office.

There is honestly no other way to interpret her stupid remarks in Vanity Fair. Her blockbuster movie comes out in June, and she’s already bracing herself for the attacks (that will never come), and comparing what she expects to her experience starring in the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

“It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” Alcock said of House of Dragon. “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.”

What is she talking about?

Is she taking public relations lessons from Rachel Zegler?

Does the ad for young starlets today read: “Must be an asshole”?

First off, nowhere can I find any criticism of Alcock in House of Dragon, and certainly no criticism based on the fact that she’s a girl.

Alcock is acting like she’s the Rosa Parks of the Game of Thrones universe when the original Game of Thrones was a monster success for eight seasons and featured as many leading female characters as male characters, many of whom became iconic.

And then there’s this ludicrous notion that she’s storming the male barricades by “existing as a woman in that space” when she’s playing Supergirl… Did you catch that? Super. Girl. Girl, as in girl, as in female.

She’s a girl playing a girl and still acting like she’s bravely breaking some barrier that can only result in patriarchal oppression.

I’ll tell you exactly what she’s doing… She’s worried this movie will tank and with it her movie career — at least in blockbusters, so she’s smearing superhero fans in advance as though anyone would have a problem with a girl playing … Supergirl.

And then she says this: “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.”

What does that even mean?

Movie stars have always been populated with their share of morons, but in the past, they were guided by adults — studio heads, public relations people, managers, agents, and veteran stars who would take them under their wing. The message to them was always the same: Don’t alienate the customers. Don’t insult the people who got you here and can take you to the top. Be gracious. Understand how fortunate you are, and express your gratitude. Don’t take yourself too seriously. No one cares about your problems.

But now we are assailed by these privileged little American princesses playing the victim. It’s gross and off-putting. Dumber still, it’s unappealing, and above all, movie stars survive on their public appeal.