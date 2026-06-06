Anthony Head, Actor Known for ‘Buffy & ‘Ted Lasso,’ Dies at 72

June 6 (UPI) — Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Merlin and Ted Lasso icon Anthony Stewart Head has died of pneumonia at the age of 72, his family announced Friday.

“it is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” his daughters Emily and Daisy said in a statement.

“He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family,” they added. “It has been, and forever will be, an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters paid tribute on social media to their former Buffy co-star.

The horror-dramedy’s family lost another member, Nicholas Brendon, in March. He was 54.

Head played Buffy’s mentor Giles and Brendon played one of the vampire slayer’s closest friends, Xander.

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s sister Dawn, died of complications from diabetes a year earlier.

“‘Tell Giles I figured it out and I’m ok’ Well I don’t have it figured out and I’m not ok,” Gellar wrote on Facebook.

“But I know I’m the lucky one because I knew you. Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world.”

“There’s a hole in the World,” Marsters wrote in his own message.

“Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy, and the best actor in the cast. He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave.”