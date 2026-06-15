Watch: ‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Calls Out Democrat Party, Media Hypocrisy Over Graham Platner’s Nazi Tattoo

Actor Rainn Wilson — perhaps best known his role as Dwight Schrute on the popular NBC sitcom, The Office — blasted Democrats over their “hypocrisy” regarding Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D)’s Nazi tattoo.

“The political right is all up in arms about it [Platner’s tattoo], ‘Oh, he’s a racist, see?'” Wilson told Fox News on Sunday, before surmising, “But they won’t look at their own side when people show racist tendencies or say racist things.”

The actor went on to acknowledge that the left also does this.

“And it’s the same on the left,” Wilson said. “They’re willing to overlook the Platner Nazi tattoo, but if it was someone from the other side that had a tattoo that was questionable, they would be all over MSNBC about it.”

“So, it’s the hypocrisy that gets me the most,” the actor added. “It’s the hypocrisy of, like, both sides need to have, kind of, equal standards of behavior.”

Notably, Wilson was commenting on left-wing hypocrisy over Platner’s tattoo that resembles a “Totenkopf,” a symbol of the SS, or Schutzstaffel, under Adolf Hitler.

To get ahead of opposition research late last year, Platner publicly revealed he had the tattoo, and tried explaining it away by saying he and some fellow Marines “got very inebriated” in 2006, and “decided to go get a tattoo.”

Platner has been endorsed by several prominent Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), has also thrown his support behind the scandal-ridden candidate, claiming he has the “guts” to fight billionaires.

But controversy surrounding Platner did not appear to phase his Democrat supporters, who remained silent as headline after headline proved a nightmare for the Maine Democrat Senate candidate’s campaign.