Sean Penn’s Upcoming January 6 Movie Slammed as ‘Woke Liberal Slop’ Moments After Announced: ‘It’s a Flop Already’

Social media users didn’t waste time to blast the announcement of an upcoming movie about January 6, which will be brought to the public by left-wing actor Sean Penn. “Still trying to keep the propaganda machine alive,” one X user declared.

“I wonder if Hollywood’s new movie about J6 will include the part where cops waved people into the Capitol area and where Pelosi turned down the National Guard,” conservative commentator DC Draino quipped.

“It’s like they asked ChatGTP to make the most woke liberal slop film possible and this is what it spit out,” popular TikToker Link Lauren surmised.

“Wish there was a betting market where you could wager against movies like this. Would show everyone these studios/actors know in advance, or should know, that they’re throwing cash in the trash. And they do it anyway,” Buck Sexton, co-host of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, wrote.

“No one loves setting money on fire more than Hollywood,” another X user reacted.

The popular X account Catturd, meanwhile, predicted, “Incoming flop,” while another remarked, “No one will watch this.”

“I wonder how many people are gonna be killed in this movie, because if it’s more than 1, and that person isn’t Ashli Babbitt, it won’t be based on actual events,” another commented.

“Still trying to keep the propaganda machine alive,” another declared. “I’ll bet you no J6er was interviewed for this film to hear our side.”

“Amazing after all these years the libs are still obsessed with their fake and gay version of the Reichstag Fire,” another X user said.

“Man, they just won’t let that one go huh?” another echoed. “I am guessing they won’t be showing how the whole thing was a honeytrap though.”

One X user wrote that the project was in the works “because they gave him an award for what was easily the worst performance of anyone last year. He’ll be wokemaxxing for decades now.”

“Who else is starring in it Jane Fonda? Sitting on an Anti aircraft gun firing at the White House,” another commented, referring to the 1972 “Hanoi Jane” scandal in which Fonda was photographed in North Vietnam sitting on a gun used to kill American pilots.

“He can’t make a movie about all the leftist violence,” another X user asserted of Penn, adding, “It never ends.”

“The movie is already D.O.A. [dead on arrival],” another proclaimed. “Now, it’s just a question of how much money it would lose.”

“I hope he throws all in his own money into it because it’s a flop already,” another wrote.

Another X user predicted the J6 movie will be “boring and filled with lies,” adding, “It’ll tank.”

“So 5 people will go see it,” another laughed, adding, “I can envision the movie trailer now. ‘Brought to you my radical left-wing nutjobs. The 2nd worst day in USA history right after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Jan 6th, the movie!'”

“Hopefully they show the cop that murdered Ashley,” another said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.