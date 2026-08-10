Spencer Pratt Meets with Trump over Film Tax Incentives as Paramount Pledges to Release 30 Films in Theaters Per Year

Former Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt reportedly met with President Donald Trump about film tax incentives as Paramount pledged to release 30 movies in theaters a year if it should acquire Warner Bros.

Pratt said last Friday that he met with President Trump to lobby for a federal tax incentive to keep filming in Los Angeles and the United States.

“Working with the President on a 25% FEDERAL film tax credit to bring back Hollywood,” Pratt said in a Friday Instagram post. “While Gavin Newsom’s commissioner is actively outsourcing production jobs to Hungary, and his rogue AG is trying to destroy CA production companies, the adults in the room are actually trying to repatriate the most quintessential American industry.”

“I’m committed to saving Hollywood, and I’m very grateful for the President’s remarkable generosity and focus on this issue. He is very passionate about revitalizing the entertainment industry and we will not let Canada, or the U.K. or Budapest steal our lunch anymore,” he added. “peaking of lunch…best clam chowder I ever had. We discussed several other very important topics, as well. I’m humbled and grateful for all the time and discussion from the President. Unlike many other cynical doomers out there, he refuses to write off California.” View this post on Instagram Another way to reinvigorate Hollywood would be more theatrical releases per year, which Paramount chief David Ellison reportedly pitched as part of the studio’s bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. “Paramount Skydance Corp. has agreed to sign contracts with major theater chains guaranteeing that it will release 30 movies a year in cinemas if it acquires Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to people familiar with the matter,” reported Bloomberg.

“Paramount has offered three-year agreements to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Cineworld Group’s Regal Cinemas, the world’s two largest theater chains, requiring it to release the films exclusively in theaters for at least 45 days, according to the people, who asked to not be identified because the agreements are private. The films would also not be available to stream online for at least 90 days,” it added.