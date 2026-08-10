WATCH: Ex-NBA Star Enes Kanter Freedom Officially Declares for WNBA Draft

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has now filed the paperwork to declare his intention to become an official prospect for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

In a social media post on Monday, Kanter says “rules are rules” as he is shown in the video filling out the paperwork to declare for the WNBA Draft.

In the video, Kanter wears a black t-shirt, upon which a message reads: “Invest in women, Pay women. Hire women.”

The document that Kanter signed and has been sent to the WNBA reads as follows:

Please accept this formal document as my official written notification to the Women’s National Basketball Association of my voluntary decision to enter the player pool for the 2027 WNBA Draft. Consistent with the current league collective bargaining agreement, I am submitting this notice to exercise my draft rights and to affirm that I am at least twenty-two years old and that I have no remaining intercollegiate eligibility, as required by Article XIII, Section 1(b). I request that the WNBA League Office verify receipt of this document and direct any future communication to my personal email address listed above. Thank you for your official processing of my registration onto the 2027 draft pool.

The document is signed and dated August 6, 2026.

Kanter, who first announced that he was standing for the WNBA Draft on Friday, has now officially followed through on his promise to declare. And people on X have thoughts…

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