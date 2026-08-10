Will Scharf to Take Over as White House Counsel

White House staff secretary Will Scharf, who often explains President Donald Trump’s executive actions to reporters before the president signs them in the Oval Office, will become White House counsel and assistant to the president beginning next month.

Trump announced Sunday night that Scharf will be moving into the role, as current White House Counsel David Warrington departs the administration.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that, effective September 1st, Will Scharf will become Assistant to the President and White House Counsel, replacing a man, David Warrington, who has done a truly outstanding job as White House Counsel and, before that, for my Presidential Campaign. David will be going on to the Private Sector,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump spoke glowingly of Scharf, saying he “has done an amazing job” as White House staff secretary and as chairman of the National Planning Commission:

I know Will well! He previously represented me in numerous cases, including at the Supreme Court, during the Biden Administration’s corrupt and illegal campaign of Weaponization. He also previously served as a Federal Prosecutor, worked as an attorney in private practice, clerked for two Federal Appeals Court Judges, and was a top student at both Princeton University, and Harvard Law School. Will is Tough, Strong, and Smart! He also loves our Country, and respects the Law. Will Scharf will do a great job as White House Counsel!

Both Scharf and Warrington have served in their respective roles since the start of the administration. Trump did not say whether Scharf will continue to handle the duties of staff secretary as he enters this new role or if someone else will take on the position.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles congratulated Scharf on the role.

“Warmest congratulations to Will Scharf as he will soon take the helm as White House Counsel. There is so much winning ahead!,” Wiles wrote in a post on X.

“And to my friend Dave Warrington: thank you for your tenure as White House Counsel, Trump-Vance campaign counsel, and President Trump’s loyal attorney,” she added.