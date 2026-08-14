Comedian Shane Gillis: ‘Free Healthcare Is Cool,’ ‘That’s Not Communism’

Comedian Shane Gillis expressed little love for communism during his interview with Joe Rogan while showing appreciation for social programs like free healthcare.

“Communism is the gayest shit ever,” Gillis said. “Somebody needs to look into how gay communism is.”

When Rogan expressed surprise over communism making a comeback, Gillis said that getting free healthcare would be a “good move” to push communism back.

“Free healthcare is cool. We should have that. That’s not Communism,” he said.

Rogan agreed.

“You should treat the entire country like it’s a community. If you have a community would you want the sickest person to fucking die who could be very valuable if you could take care of them and if you have the resources to take care of them? Take care of them. This is the problem with capitalism. This is the reason people turn on all these billionaires,” Rogan said.

During the same interview, Gillis said that he avoided taking a picture with President Trump during the White House UFC Freedom 250 event.

“I said no way…fuck no, I knew those photos would be taken,” Gillis said. “I stood outside in the rain. I said I’m not getting my picture taken.”

Gillis said his support for President Trump dropped due to the Epstein Files and the Iran War.

“That was pre-a lot of things,” Gillis said. “Back then, when I was taking that picture, I was like, this guy’s gonna release the Epstein Files, and no more wars. I like that.”