Rosie O’Donnell Spends ‘Kimmel Live’ Debut Obsessing Over ‘Mango Mussolini’ Trump, Her ‘Nonbinary’ Daughter

Rosie O’Donnell’s much-hyped appearance as fill-in host on Jimmy Kimmel Live saw The View alum obsessing over President Donald Trump, the country of Ireland, which she self-deported to over Trump’s election, and her autistic 11-year-old daughter whose pronounces are “they/them.”

“If you thought the president hated ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel? Buckle up, people! Buckle up,” O’Donnell told the roaring studio audience.

“I’ve been living in Ireland for the past two years because of ‘Mango Mussolini.’ I read that Project 2025 and said, ‘Gotta get myself out of here!’ and I decided to go to Ireland where people are driven to drink regardless of who’s running their country,” she continued, later looking into the camera and saying “Hi! I know you’re watching!”

A third of the way through her 15-minute monologue, O’Donnell tells the story about how her daughter told her sixth grade peers President Trump hates her mom, which is why she won’t be graduating with them.

“I decided to move, and I took my little then 11-year-old kid with me, and I just said, whatever you do, don’t tell anyone because we don’t want a lot of press and a lot of paparazzi. So, please don’t tell anyone. And they’re a pretty smart kid. You know, they got it,” O’Donnell explains, referring to her daughter as “they.”

“They said, don’t worry, I won’t, and then went to school and proceeded to tell their entire class. I’m very sorry I won’t be able to graduate sixth grade with you. I’m being forced to move to another country because the president of the United States hates my mother. But in all fairness, I believe my mother hates him more.”



The League of Their Own star also told the audience about how she asked her pharmacist out on a date, only to find out that she was happily married. And the embarrassment culminated in O’Donnell meeting the woman’s husband.

“Then I’m in a pub with some friends, and the bartender comes over, and he goes, here’s a pint for you from the woman in the snug, a little tiny, you know, little area to sit. And all I see is the top of her Joan Lunden hair. I’m like, I can’t be a rude American. I have to go over and thank her,” O’Donnell explains. “I say, hi, Joan.”

“He’s like, hello, rosie. How are you darling?”

“I’m well. How are you?”

“I’m nice. Just like to introduce you to my husband, Kevin.”

“And Kevin goes, hello, Rosie O’Donnell!”

“I wanted to die. I wanted to die,” O’Donnell says.

“And then he goes, by the way, rosie, she’s just got short hair. She’s not a lesbian,” O’Donnell says.

O’Donnell ended her monologue the same way she started it, with another swipe at Trump.

“And you know, right now he’s in the White House crying because I haven’t mentioned him.“