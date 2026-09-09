Lineup, Dates Announced for Mark Judge’s Anti-Communist Film Festival

The lineup and dates for journalist Mark Judge’s long-awaited anti-communist film festival has been announced, boasting a roster of top-quality films like The Lives of Others and The Killing Fields.

Sponsored by the Victims of Communism Foundation in Washington, D.C., the festival will debut on Thursday, October 1, with a screening of the 2023 Polish film Pilecki’s Report, which tells the story of a World War II resistance fighter who infiltrates Auschwitz before being imprisoned by the Soviets.

The days that follow will feature screenings of timeless classics like The Killing Fields (1984), Night Crossing (1982), Red Dawn (1984), The Lives of Others (2006), and Hail, Caesar! (2016).

“Join the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation for our first annual Anti-Communist Film Festival. This multiday event will be held at the VOC Museum, just two blocks from the White House, and feature some of the greatest films that depict the struggle of living under communist tyranny and the heroic fight for freedom against this oppressive ideology,” the event description said on the VOC website.

“VOC’s 2026 Anti-Communist Film Festival will take place from October 1-4 and include movies for all audiences and age ranges,” it added.

Journalist Mark Judge, whose book The Devil’s Triangle chronicled his life’s derailment during Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony at the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, first conceived the festival in August 2025 to highlight the great works of cinematic art focused on communist atrocities.

“The Lives of Others is a masterpiece of acting, editing, pacing and screenwriting. Revealing the characters as human beings. I discovered a lot of these great films going to film festivals at the American Film Institute,” Judge told Breitbart News last year. “Movies like I was a Communist for the FBI are supposed to be these cheesy old movies from the 1950s but in reality are quite good. Helen Hayes, a great actress, is in My Son John, a very good movie. Red Dawn is a good movie.”

“We want to remind people about the evils of communism and also get a bunch of us together for a good time. It’s an idea that fits the moment we’re in and also will get a bunch of freedom-loving people under one roof for beer and popcorn. All for a small fraction of the cost of making a new film,” he added.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the VOC website here.