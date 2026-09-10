Florida Attorney General Sues Netflix for Data Tracking Children, Selling Info

The Florida Attorney General has accused Netflix of data tracking children and selling the information to advertisers.

In a lawsuit filed this week, Attorney General James Uthmeier claimed that Netflix misled consumers by claiming it would remain ad-free while refraining from collecting user data.

“Netflix’s representations that it would remain ad-free, refrain from collecting and integrating user data, and design kids profiles to protect children were made at the highest levels of the company,” the lawsuit says. “But behind the scenes, Netflix was accumulating years of consumer data and building the behavioral-surveillance infrastructure that it would ultimately deploy for its advertising business in November 2022.”

In a statement, Uthmeier added that parents need to protect their children’s privacy.

“This lawsuit is about parents, because it’s parents who should oversee the privacy of their kids, not a big tech company that’s profiting despite public safety. Parents, not streaming corporations need to direct the upbringing of children,” he said.

Netflix has denied all claims.

“Netflix takes our members’ privacy seriously,” the streaming giant said. “We comply with privacy and data‑protection laws everywhere we operate and have dedicated safeguards in place for kids who watch content on Netflix. This lawsuit lacks merit and we intend to vigorously defend the matter in court.”

As noted by TheWrap, Uthmeier’s lawsuit follows a previous lawsuit against the video game Roblo “by the People of California back in February on accusations that the online gaming platform created an inappropriate digital hub for children and permitted predators to exploit minors.”

“Roblox portrays its platform as a safe and appropriate place for children to play,” the lawsuit read. “In reality, and as Roblox well knows, the design of its platform makes children easy prey for pedophiles.”

“Roblox reported 151 million daily active users in its third quarter and nearly 400 million active monthly users with around 40% of them under the age of 13,” added TheWrap. “The suit alleged that the platform ‘repeatedly assures these users, their parents and the public that its top priority is protecting young players,’ but in reality these comments are ‘contradicted by the app’s own design choices and monetization practices.'”