Actor Tom Pelphrey Melts Hearts with Emotional Speech at the Emmys: ‘I Thank God for My Life and My Sobriety’

Actor Tom Pelphrey stole the show at the Emmy Awards on Monday night when he delivered an emotional speech in which he thanked God while acknowledging his unborn child.

Pelphrey took home the award for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work as Robbie Prendergrast on Season 1 of Task. His speech opened with an acknowledgment of the Almighty.

“I thank God for my life and my sobriety. I thank my family and my friends for all your love and support all these years, from Emmys to black box theaters and everything in between,” he said.

After acknowledging his co-stars, he delivered an impassioned speech to his fiancée, former Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco.

“And to my favorite actor in this room, my love, my best friend, my partner, the very pregnant Kaley — I love you more than anything, and our family is the crown jewel of my life,” he said.

He closed with an shout out to his current daughter, Matilda, and his unborn daughter on the way.

“Matilda, daddy loves you. Baby girl, daddy loves you. Thank you. God bless,” he concluded.

As noted by Variety, Pelphrey was nominated alongside “co-star Mark Ruffalo (up for lead actor in a drama), while Task was nominated for four additional awards, including best writing and directing for a drama series. Pelphrey had previously been nominated for an Emmy in 2022 for his guest star turn as Ben Davis in Ozark.”