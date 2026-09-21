Jake and Logan Paul Address Troops at the Pentagon: ‘A Deep, Personal Thank You’

Sibling influencer duo Jake and Logan Paul addressed America’s troops at the Pentagon on Monday ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Video of the address was shared on official government accounts on Monday.

“We see all the men and women here who are serving this great nation. I don’t think there is a greater commitment to sacrifice than those who are willing to live, die, and fight for their country,” Logan Paul said as he stood at the podium.

“I think it’s you guys who have etched your names in history as you fight for and allow us in this country to have that freedom,” he added. “Where we can prosper and be happy, and be the great nation that we are. So, a deep, personal thank you from myself, my brother, all of our fellow Americans.”

Jake Paul also addressed the troops to say that “each one of you matters.”

“Each one of you matters,” said Jake Paul. “Take this moment and be proud of yourselves for what you do. This is the greatest country in the world. Truly. We are blessed to be born here, come here, and we should never take that for granted. That’s what God created us for. To lift each other up in the hard moments. To be there for each other in the hard moments. To come together as a collective and fight for good.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also shared a photo of him meeting with Jake Paul, praising him as a content creator turned entrepreneur.

“Jake’s path from content creator to entrepreneur and professional boxer is a distinctly American story,” he said in a post shared to X.