Actress Hannah Einbinder to Followers on Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Call Your F**king Reps Every Day Get These Scumbags out of Power’

HBO’s Hacks star Hannah Einbinder had added her voice to the angry leftist chorus trying to tell Democrats how they should exercise their majority power in Congress, rejecting calls for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to be elevated to House Speaker.

The comedian took to Instagram to deliver her message to U.S. House Democrats, declaring her distaste at the prospect: “this dude thinks he’s untouchable. doesn’t that infuriate you? call your fucking reps every day get these scumbags out of power”

Einbinder is not alone in expressing hate for Jeffries.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney’s Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo has already crashed the Democrats’ midterm party, pushing a petition reject Jeffries as House Speaker.

The Brooklyn, New York-born Jeffries has long been a staunch supporter of Israel and its right to exist as a democratic Jewish state.

His backing has been unwavering throughout Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza and beyond, supporting U.S. military aid and describing his commitment to Israel’s security as “ironclad and unbreakable” all while drawing abuse from the left, as Breitbart News reported.

Ruffalo finds this totally unacceptable.

The Disney Avengers star is now promoting a petition to call for Jeffries to be removed from consideration and denied the position, an opportunity that has arisen courtesy of the Democrats overturning the majority in a blue wave in the Nov. 3 midterms.

The wording in the petition is specific and alleges Jeffries represents the Democratic establishment, viz;

Hakeem Jeffries currently serves as House Democratic Leader and has previously been nominated by House Democrats for Speaker. If his name is put forward again, House members will have a choice to make. Hakeem Jeffries is simply not the right choice. We believe the Speaker should represent the Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment.

The petition concedes the power of the role to be determined in January, 2027, outlining “[…] members of the newly elected U.S. House of Representatives will choose who serves as Speaker of the House, one of the most powerful leadership positions in Congress.”

Elsewhere Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Jon Stewart is backing calls to reject Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as soon-to-be anointed Senate majority leader, demanding Democrats instead find somebody new when they seize their congressional majorities in January, as Breitbart News reported.