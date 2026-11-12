Nolte: Wonder Woman Is a Lesbian in James Gunn’s ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ Report

More fallout for outgoing (cuz he was shit-canned) DC Universe co-CEO James Gunn arrives with the news that he made Wonder Woman a lesbian.

In his upcoming Superman (2025) sequel, Man of Tomorrow, a source tells Cosmic Book News that Man of Tomorrow is “dogshit,” and is filled with a “bunch of random nobodies cameo without rhyme or reason.”

The sure sounds like Gunn, who has some bizarre fetish for DC’s nobody characters. Remember his dreadful The Suicide Squad starring Peacemaker, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and Ratcatcher 2? Yeah, neither does anyone else.

The “plot is stupid, Superman is a simp again, and Wonder Woman is a lesbian,” the source adds.

Apparently, Wonder Woman and “Hawkgirl ‘meet cute’ and bond while punching white straight ‘evil’ dudes.”

Man of Tomorrow probably cost upwards of $300 million, has already been shot, and Gunn has reportedly finished his director’s cut. Cosmic Book’s source says there were “screaming matches” over the cut, and as we previously reported, the reason Gunn was cut loose five months before his contract was up in April was to keep him out of the office so a new team can come in and try to repair the movie.

There’s talk of not releasing the movie at all. That could mean never releasing it and taking the tax write-off, or releasing it as a streaming exclusive on HBOMax.

The reason this all sounds credible is the timing of Gunn’s firing. By announcing that Gunn’s entire approach to the DC Universe is dead, you are automatically turning Man of Tomorrow into damaged goods. The movie no longer matters as much because it is not part of something bigger.

Despite all the spin from Gunn and his sycophants in the entertainment media, Superman was a failure. Some say it broke even or made a little profit. I don’t buy it. All-in, with promotion and production, Superman easily cost $325 to $375 million. The puts break-even at a minimum of $650 million. The movie only made $619 million.

Regardless, a Superman movie worth even half a damn should clear $1 billion. Gunn’s Superman wasn’t worth half a damn. It was cluttered and showed not only a gross misunderstanding of the central character, but of human nature, which brings me to a lesbian Wonder Woman…

Why?

Why in the world would a sane filmmaker responsible for one of the world’s most famous brands and $300 million betray this character and her fans in such an obnoxious way? The whole point of superheroes is that we relate to them and aspire to be them. It’s all about the wish fulfillment that comes from that.

This is just another example of Gunn’s contempt for superheroes and their fans.

He pretends to love comic books, but he doesn’t. He hates them. The only thing he loves is “fixing them” to fit his ignorant, narrow-minded, and bigoted worldview.