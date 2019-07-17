Extreme Heat Wave Will Scorch Most of the Country This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a warning about a massive heat wave that will tip the United States out of the frying pan and into the fire.

Forecasters are calling for the worst heat of the year in the next few days, culminating on a blistering July 20 Saturday. The temperatures will reach “dangerously high levels by the weekend.” New York City is expected to reach an asphalt-melting 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the city’s emergency management office and health department.

Thus far, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma have each issued “excessive heat” warnings to many of their residents. Temperatures in the area could reach as high as 113 degrees. And if that thought makes you long for the relief of a cooling summer night, you will be disappointed. “There also will be no relief at night, as low temperatures remain in the upper 70s and 80s,” the weather service said.

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Dr. Oxiris Barbot released a statement, saying:

Hot weather is dangerous and can kill. People with chronic physical and mental health conditions should use air conditioning if they have it, and get to a cool, air conditioned place if they don’t. During times like these, we all need to look out for each other. Be a buddy and check on your family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and help them get to a Cooling Center or another cool place – even if for a few hours.

Meanwhile, people like Gentry Trotter of “Cool Down St. Louis” are coordinating with volunteers and the local fire department to install emergency air conditioners in the homes of local elderly residents. So far, Trotter and his crews have already blessed over 600 households.

“We are trying to get ahead of the storm before the storm gets here. And by the storm, I mean the heat!” he said.