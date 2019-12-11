Climate Activists Cheer as Al Gore Slams UK’s ‘Stupid’ Brexit Decision

Activists at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, Spain burst into cheers and applause Tuesday when former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said Brexit is “perhaps the stupidest decision” a country could have made.

The former politician who served in Bill Clinton’s administration has flown to Madrid this week to exhort governments negotiating at U.N. climate talks to work harder to make sure climate issues are addressed.

Gore told attendees at the Climate Reality Project conference Brexit is “perhaps the stupidest decision a country could have taken,” Agencia EFE reports.

He then turned his attention to the world’s climate, warning of the “serious problem of global warming” that needs to be urgently mitigated, saying it is “causing millions of climate refugees who need to leave their homes to find other places to live.”

“We must stop breaking the water cycle and not continue ‘turning the sky into a sewer’ by the emission of polluting gases,” he stressed.

Gore has previously linked fluctuations in global weather to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, as Breitbart News reported.

In 2017 Gore, who was speaking at an event to promote his latest global warming propaganda documentary – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power – said the Brexit vote in Britain was the result of “political instability” created by the “stress” caused by climate-change induced chaos in the Middle East.

Some 25,000 delegates have flown to Madrid for two weeks to talk about earth’s climate at COP25, with another 1,500 journalists also present to record the event.