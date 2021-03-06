VIDEO: Colorado Oil and Gas Taunts ‘Woke’ North Face with ‘Extraordinary Customer Award’

Colorado Oil and Gas is celebrating the jacket company The North Face by giving it the “extraordinary customer award” for its use of petroleum in making its products.

The North Face recently rejected an order for 400 jackets from a Texas oil and gas company because the Colorado-based jacket company said it did not want to do business with an organization that rejected the brand’s stance on climate change, CBS Denver reported.

The irony is, most of The North Face’s products that it makes and sells contain nylon, polyurethane, and polyester — all of which are derived from petroleum.

So, the Colorado Oil and Gas Association decided to have a little fun and troll The North Face by bestowing its first-ever “extraordinary customer award” for the company’s copious use of petroleum.

Dan Haley, the leader of the industry trade association, held the mock awards ceremony where CEOs of oil and gas companies each got their chance to roast the company.

“To have such a large percent of what they make, probably three-quarters of the mass they ship is actually our product. So, it’s hard to top the all-in nature of The North Face as a consumer of our product,” said Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services.

The North Face declined to comment to CBS Denver about the “award” but told the Financial Times in December 2020 that it “thoroughly investigates product requests to ensure they align closely with our goals and commitments surrounding sustainability and environmental protection.”