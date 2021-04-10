VIDEO: Tornado Rips Through Central Mississippi

Katherine Rodriguez

Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ripped through central Mississippi, causing widespread damage to the area, according to videos and photos of the incident.

The video showed the moment the tornado made its way through Pelahatchie in Rankin County late Friday evening while a tornado siren blasted.

The National Weather Service of Jackson, Mississippi, announced at 5:45 a.m. that the “severe weather threat” had ended but cautioned people to “remain vigilant” for any residual flooding.

At least two residences were destroyed because a tree fell on the roof or because the roof fell in, but no injuries were reported, WLBT reported.

In other areas of central Mississippi, there were images of downed trees.

The tornadoes and thunderstorms also caused widespread power outages to homes and businesses in the aftermath of the storm.

By 1:06 p.m. on Saturday, 18,701 people throughout the state had lost power, according to poweroutage.us, a site that tracks power outages.

