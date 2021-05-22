Fisker Inc. Offers Pope Francis Speedy Electric Popemobile

ROME — Henrik Fisker met with Pope Francis in the Vatican this week and laid out his plans for an all-electric papal transport that can beat out most gasoline-fueled vehicles.

Accompanied by his wife Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Fisker — the head of Fisker Inc. who also helped create specialized Aston Martins and BMWs for James Bond films — explained to the pontiff his vision for an all-electric, zero-emissions “Popemobile”:

It was an honor to have a private audience with Pope Francis @Pontifex . He is so conscience about our responsibility towards the environment & for our generations to come! Looking forward to make the 1st ALL electric Popemobile. #Fisker #love #EVs #PopeFrancis #vatican pic.twitter.com/0zdnXs6Bpo — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) May 21, 2021

Fisker told the pope he intends to deliver the custom-made Ocean-based SUV sometime next year, a vehicle that can reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, has a range of up to 350 miles, and an interior made of 100 percent “vegan materials,” the Daily Mail reported Friday.

While the company is billing it as the first all-electric Popemobile, this is not quite true, as other manufacturers, such as Renault and Chevrolet, have furnished the pope with their own electric cars in the past.

The adapted papal design for the Ocean includes a pop-up glass cupola from which Pope Francis can greet onlookers.

“I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations,” Fisker said. “The interior of the Fisker Ocean papal transport will contain a variety of sustainable materials including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.”

