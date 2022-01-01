The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Germany warns that more than one million species could go extinct within the next ten years in the biggest mass extinction since the dinosaurs.

In publishing its “Winners and Losers of 2021” this week, an annual report including an enumeration of animals whose existence is under threat, WWF Germany alleges that African forest elephants and thousands of other species could be obliterated from the planet in just a few years.

Along with African forest elephants, WWF asserts that the situations of “polar bears, tree frogs, cranes and fish species such as sturgeon and cod are getting worse and worse.”

Moreover, “a third of all shark and ray species have been endangered since 2021,” the report states. “Overfishing is the main reason for the decline in stocks, but habitat loss and the climate crisis are also responsible for the precarious situation.”

Sparing no hyperbole, the WWF report warns of a “catastrophic escalation of the global extinction of species” that could wipe out a million species within the next decade.

The upcoming animal apocalypse could represent the “greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era,” WWF declares.

This is bad news not only for the animal world, but for humans as well, the organization warns.

“If the earth is sick, so will people be,” Eberhard Brandes, managing director at WWF Germany, says, “because we depend on vital ecosystems and biodiversity for our own safe and healthy life.”

“Species conservation is no longer just about defeating an environmental problem, but is rather about the question of whether or not humanity will eventually end up on the Red List in an endangered category — and thereby become a victim of its own lifestyle,” Brandes said.

In its report, WWF references the “Red List” produced by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which claims that 40,000 animal species are “threatened with extinction.” It is unclear how WWF extrapolates the figure of a million imminent new extinctions from these data.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature asserts that its Red List of Threatened Species “has evolved to become the world’s most comprehensive information source on the global conservation status of animal, fungi and plant species.”

