Watch: Eco-Activist Scales D.C. Mayor’s Office, Pops Smoke Flares, Gets Arrested

A climate protester was arrested outside the Washington, DC, mayor’s office on Friday after unfurling a giant banner that read “No New Fossil Fuels.”

The protester climbed several feet high above the door of the mayor’s office and hung the sign over the entrance. She subsequently lit two orange smoke grenades, holding both in each hand while fellow protesters cheered her on.

The stunt was short-lived as the D.C. Fire Department used a ladder to bring the protester to ground level, where she was immediately arrested by police.

The demonstration was organized by the left-wing eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion to demand that D.C. officials end their use of fossil fuels.

At 3pm on Earth Day head to Lafayette Square by the White House to join @fridaysfuturedc for the Earth Day Climate Strike! https://t.co/riDZuNuqYs #PeopleNotProfit #ClimateUprisingDC — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) April 15, 2022

