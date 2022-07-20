Southern California Beaches Hit by Massive Waves from New Zealand Storm

Weather officials are warning beachgoers in Southern California this week that a massive southern swell is creating large waves that may tempt experienced surfers — but which also may sweep unsuspecting swimmers out to sea in rip currents.

The National Weather Service has issued surf advisories from Ventura County in the north to San Diego County in the south, predicting “Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents.”

The waves are the result of a storm in New Zealand that has already sent the largest waves in decades to Hawaii.

WEDDING CRASHED! A historic swell continues to pound Hawaii with incredible waves. Check out this scene in Kona/Hawaii's Big Island where waves crashed through this seaside wedding reception. Thanks to k.e.n_n.y.b for sharing this w/us on Instagram. #HIwx https://t.co/YQRqLRR78j pic.twitter.com/S1cxvH3gmT — the Weatherboy (@theWeatherboy) July 18, 2022

While some surfers are rushing to take advantage of the swell, others are opting to stay away.

Check out surfers taking on big rollers at #Windansea in La Jolla! Unless you’re a strong surfer, it’s best to be a spectator since we see a lot of power at our coast! S/SW swell brings 4-6 ft. waves with 8 ft. sets but it’ll get bigger at SW-facing beaches. @CBS8 @NWSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/VoKlfbNavH — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) July 19, 2022

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

“The time between wave peaks has been up to 20 seconds, which is the longest period I’ve seen in years,” said Mark Moede, a weather service forecaster. “That shows that this is a swell from the southern hemisphere.” Surfline.com and other surf outlets reported that the swell first produced massive waves last week at Teahupoo, Tahiti, which is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous surf spots in the world. The swell rolled on and generated surf that reached 25 feet over the weekend in the Diamond Head area of Oahu, Hawaii. KHON-TV said the waves were the largest to hit that area in more than 25 years. Moede said that San Diego County beaches that face the southwest will take the biggest beating from the incoming swell. Dangerous rip currents are expected up and down the coast.

The waves began hitting beaches Monday; the high surf advisory will last through Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

