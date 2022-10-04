United Nations Partners with Google to Silence Climate Skeptics

A United Nations representative revealed her globalist organization had partnered with Google to prioritize messages underscoring the gravity of the climate crisis.

Melissa Fleming, the U.N.’s Under-Secretary for Global Communications, said at a Sept. 29 World Economic Forum (WEF) event the U.N. is working with Google to “elevate the content.”

“You know, we partnered with Google, for example, if you Google climate change, you will, at the top of your search, get all kinds of U.N. resources,” Ms. Fleming declared. “We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top.”

“So we’re becoming much more proactive,” she continued. “You know, we own the science and we think that the world should know it and the platforms themselves also do.”

“But again, it’s a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in,” she said.

Fleming said that the problem of disinformation “exploded with COVID-19” and required a concerted effort to make sure the right messages get through.

As social media platforms became more dominant, she said, there was “a proliferation of mis- and disinformation that was making achieving what we were trying to achieve — a better world, and a more inclusive, a more peaceful and harmonious world — it was making it more difficult.”

Fixing the situation required reversing “an algorithmic shift that was deliberately taken to favor individuals over institutions,” which had placed at a disadvantage “the institutions who are there to serve the public for good.”

Social media users are looking for a more curated environment where they can avoid being exposed to the wrong messages, she asserted.

“I think there’s certain people who’ve totally got lost down rabbit holes and they’re going to hopefully find their way out at some point. But I do think there are all kinds of people in the middle,” she said.

“And there is evidence that people are feeling really overwhelmed. They’re feeling so much gloom and doom from the news environment as well, even the responsible news environment,” she declared.

“And so I think we also have a potential, and we’re seeing it on our social media channels, the U.N. has millions of followers, and we put out a lot of messages that are really, you know, they’re positive, they’re hopeful, they give people agency. They give people the chance to engage, to take climate action, to sign on to initiatives. And they’re taking part,” she stated.

“So I think there is a hunger to be a part of something that is not conspiratorial, that is not hateful, that is not divisive, but that is working towards making the world a better place,” she said. “There is a lot of positivity to be had.”

