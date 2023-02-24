WATCH: Heavy Flooding in L.A. as Storm Pounds Southern California

LOS ANGELES, California — The latest winter storm to hit California caused havoc on roadways Friday and filled the concrete channel of the Los Angeles River — a rare sight in a city that is accustomed to sunshine.

The LA River is definitely rivering pic.twitter.com/piiXFbeN2A — Hayley Smith (@whereishayley) February 24, 2023

The rain, which began falling on Wednesday, coincided with cold temperatures, meaning that the storm is bringing heavy snowfall to the mountains around Los Angeles — and even to the city itself, at high elevations.

GOES-18 Satellite View – A Cold Low Pressure System spins offshore West of the Central Coast of CA. An intensifying Cold Front is pushing into Central CA, and will move through #SoCal, bringing very heavy rain and Thunderstorms later this evening into tomorrow AM.#CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/8rMNfk92mz — SoCal Weather Watcher (@SoCalWXwatcher) February 24, 2023

Driving conditions became extremely dangerous, with downed trees and flooded highways prompting warnings from local officials, who urged drivers not to take their chances by pushing through hazardous thoroughfares.

As a reminder, if you see flooded roads, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! You can't tell how deep the water is and you (and your vehicle) can be swept away. #CAwx #LArain — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023

Homeowners struggled with flooded garages and leaking roofs — a persistent problem throughout a winter that was predicted to be the third straight dry season in an ongoing drought, but which has brought historic rainfall.

The one consolation: impressive rainbows have appeared in the sky periodically throughout the week of storms.

The rain is expected to last through Saturday evening, when it is expected to taper off, allowing cleanup to begin.

Locals have criticized state authorities for their failure to build adequate infrastructure to capture the rainfall, some 95% of which simply washes out to the ocean instead of being put to human or environmental uses.

The storms are thought to contain enough water, if captured, to supply the state’s needs for at least a decade.

