Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary Targets Mexico, California, Southwest U.S.

Hurricane Hilary developed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was initially declared a Category 4 storm, the second-strongest classification, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. On Saturday morning, it was downgraded to a Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall in Mexico by midday Sunday.

Scroll to the top for the latest updates. All times Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Saturday, August 19, 10:44 p.m. PDT: The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory warns of “Catastrophic and Life-Threatening Flooding” over Baja California and the Southwestern United States through Monday as Hilary continues its course toward the Baja California peninsula.

Hurricane #Hilary Advisory 13A: Hilary Headed Toward the Central Baja California Peninsula. Catastrophic and Life-Threatening Flooding Likely Over Baja California and the Southwestern U. S. Through Monday. https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 8:40 a.m. PDT: Hilary has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm. The National Weather Service for Los Angeles reports that Hilary “is expected to still be a hurricane as it approaches the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula” but will weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches Southern California.

#HurricaneHillary just before the sun rose this morning. Hilary is currently a CAT 3, and is expected to still be a hurricane as it approches the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula, but is forecasted to weaken to a #TropicalStorm before it reaches #SoCal. pic.twitter.com/f558vlktnJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 5:40 a.m. PDT: Hilary remains a Category 4 storm as of Saturday morning with winds up to 130MPH.

Hurricane #Hilary remains a Category 4 storm, with winds at 130 mph. In the Southwest U.S., flash flooding is expected, with dangerous and locally catastrophic impacts likely from tonight into Monday! We’re LIVE getting you ready. pic.twitter.com/nhynLdIM9A — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 19, 2023

Friday, August 18, 3:00 p.m. PDT: The National Weather Service has expanded its tropical storm watch to Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County, in addition to Orange County and San Diego County.

Some communities in Orange County have already begun distributing sandbags to residents, as flooding is expected.

The National Hurricane Center said:

On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula over the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night. … Weakening is expected to begin by Saturday, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California peninsula Saturday night and Sunday. Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by late Sunday before it reaches southern California. … Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected to impact the Southwestern United States through next Wednesday, peaking on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. Dangerous to locally catastrophic flooding will be possible. Elsewhere across portions of the Western United States, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, resulting in localized flash flooding.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Southern California for the first time in history.

Hurricane #Hilary exploded over the past 24 hours and is now a huge Category 4 storm with a well-defined eye traveling north, as seen in this #GOESWest 1-minute IR imagery.

NHC updates at https://t.co/Vn8mtroypV

Visit our #HurricaneHilary dashboard at https://t.co/VfCePXAfED pic.twitter.com/aXKtsFIlb3 — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) August 18, 2023

Hurricanes commonly form in August and September off the Mexican coast, bringing warm water and humid air to Southern California, but the storms themselves rarely move north. Most move west across the Pacific Ocean without hitting California.

It is not clear where the hurricane will make landfall, but officials expect it to weaken by the time it nears the U.S. Rains are expected in interior regions by Saturday, and at the coast on Sunday, continuing into early next week as the storm moves north.

Hilary will be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, since “El Cordonazo” in 1939, before the contemporary naming conventions of storms began. The last hurricane to make landfall in Southern California arrived in 1858.